高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Loveland, United States - ¥11,087,300
免费询盘

Loveland, 80537 - United States

1907 Gail Court

约¥11,087,300
原货币价格 $1,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 10350
    平方英尺 (0.5 英亩)

房产描述

A rare opportunity to own an architectural masterpiece set on the shores of Ryan Gulch Reservoir with expansive water, mountain & sunset views. A stunning property designed by a student of Frank Lloyd Wright w/ open, airy spaces that bring nature in. Ideal for entertaining. Main level w/ formal dining & living areas w/ grand fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen w/ high-end appliances & island. Luxurious master suite w/ private office, media room. Pool, private lake access, embedded stream w/ waterfall.

MLS ID: 3183863

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX TRADITIONS INC
代理经纪:
Joshua Landers
(303) 819-1638

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX TRADITIONS INC
代理经纪:
Joshua Landers
(303) 819-1638

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_