1907 Gail Court

A rare opportunity to own an architectural masterpiece set on the shores of Ryan Gulch Reservoir with expansive water, mountain & sunset views. A stunning property designed by a student of Frank Lloyd Wright w/ open, airy spaces that bring nature in. Ideal for entertaining. Main level w/ formal dining & living areas w/ grand fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen w/ high-end appliances & island. Luxurious master suite w/ private office, media room. Pool, private lake access, embedded stream w/ waterfall.