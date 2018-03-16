高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Longmont, United States - ¥11,524,456
免费询盘

Longmont, 80503 - United States

9493 Woodland Road

约¥11,524,456
原货币价格 $1,819,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 5113
    平方英尺 (9.48 英亩)

房产描述

Amazing custom built home on 9+ acres. Quality construction throughout. Many upgrades including granite counters, Oak cabinetry, oak woodwork and doors. Alarm systems, energy efficient construction. The views are spectacular, the majestic Rocky Mts. to the west, and Terry Lake to the east. Magnificent enclosed Sun Room (24X12) with westerly exposure Huge garage with built in kitchen for those late night card games/Bronco Games. Detached Shop 6,250 sq/ft + other bldgs. A must see property! Click

MLS ID: 5839712

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX TRADITIONS INC
代理经纪:
Don Rulle

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX TRADITIONS INC
代理经纪:
Don Rulle

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_