高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Allen, TX, United States - ¥14,571,880
免费询盘

Allen, TX, 75013 - United States

417 Woodlake Drive

约¥14,571,880
原货币价格 $2,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (6 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 7474
    平方英尺

房产描述

Absolutely beautiful custom home overlooking the stunning Wimberly place of Allen golf course. Less than 2 years old -like new, vaulted ceilings, spiral staircase, electric shade, crown molding, and so on! This home was masterfully crafted & designed with creative details from floor to ceiling. Downstairs, you'd find the spacious master bedroom and bathroom with separate vanities, a fireplace, access to the backyard, then a welcoming guest suite nicely tucked away at the other wing of the home. Upstairs, boasts of 3 ensuite rooms, the game, media & bonus room. Don't forget the huge backyard perfect for a swimming pool, tennis or basketball court, etc. You must see this Rick Shipley Luxury Homes masterpiece!

MLS ID: 13729521

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PERFORMANCE GROUP
代理经纪:
Joey Womble
(972) 900-2338

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PERFORMANCE GROUP
代理经纪:
Joey Womble
(972) 900-2338

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_