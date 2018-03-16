417 Woodlake Drive

Absolutely beautiful custom home overlooking the stunning Wimberly place of Allen golf course. Less than 2 years old -like new, vaulted ceilings, spiral staircase, electric shade, crown molding, and so on! This home was masterfully crafted & designed with creative details from floor to ceiling. Downstairs, you'd find the spacious master bedroom and bathroom with separate vanities, a fireplace, access to the backyard, then a welcoming guest suite nicely tucked away at the other wing of the home. Upstairs, boasts of 3 ensuite rooms, the game, media & bonus room. Don't forget the huge backyard perfect for a swimming pool, tennis or basketball court, etc. You must see this Rick Shipley Luxury Homes masterpiece!