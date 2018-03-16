10160 Village Grove Dr W

First time Listed!! Brick home located on 3/4 acre high bluff well landscaped RIVERFRONT LOT. This special Property features a separate cozy Guest cottage with bathroom that is perfect for company or to be used as an office, Nanny suite, or Mother-in-law suite.The Dock is in great shape & it has 2 Boat houses.There are multiple sitting areas in the yard & an extra large pool.Inside the house there are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,a formal Living room, Dining room, Family room & Sun room.Other features include wood floors, inside laundry, storage closets, builtins, moldings,gas fireplace,electric & solar water heating, circular driveway & extra concrete parking area,new septic tank & drainfield,grapefruit, satsuma, & meyer lemon trees, & Convenient location to shopping,schools & highways.