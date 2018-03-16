高端地产新闻
在售 - Jacksonville, United States - ¥6,810,770
免费询盘

Jacksonville, 32257 - United States

10160 Village Grove Dr W

约¥6,810,770
原货币价格 $1,075,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4112
    平方英尺 (100.75 英亩)

房产描述

First time Listed!! Brick home located on 3/4 acre high bluff well landscaped RIVERFRONT LOT. This special Property features a separate cozy Guest cottage with bathroom that is perfect for company or to be used as an office, Nanny suite, or Mother-in-law suite.The Dock is in great shape & it has 2 Boat houses.There are multiple sitting areas in the yard & an extra large pool.Inside the house there are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,a formal Living room, Dining room, Family room & Sun room.Other features include wood floors, inside laundry, storage closets, builtins, moldings,gas fireplace,electric & solar water heating, circular driveway & extra concrete parking area,new septic tank & drainfield,grapefruit, satsuma, & meyer lemon trees, & Convenient location to shopping,schools & highways.

MLS ID: 909129

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX SPECIALISTS
代理经纪:
Missie Sarra Le Prell
(904) 803-4141

