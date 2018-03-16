703 Flatbush Avenue

Investment opportunity in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, located on a very visible, high traffic avenue adjacent to Prospect Park Brooklyn Botanical Gardens.This mixed use, 3 unit building is located on Flatbush Avenue between Parkside Avenue Winthrop Street, a PRIME retail location. The commercial space boasts 2,000 SQFT of retail space PLUS full basement. The space is versatile as it can be used as office, medical, retail etc. Current lease expires 2020 with 5% increases annually. The space boasts 20.08 ft of retail frontage. Two residential units have been beautifully renovated, and are true 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms in each unit, over sized living/ dining areas, all new hardwood floors. The kitchens are complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher AND washer/dryer! And outdoor space on the 2nd floor. Gross income: $111,264, NOI: $102,024 Lot sq. ft 1,950 Lot dimensions 20.08 ft x 96.5 ft MAX FAR: 3.44 FAR as Built: 1.69 Building class Primarily 2Fam with One Store or Office (S2) Sq. ft. 3,300 Building dimensions 20.08 ft x 55 ft (plus extension) Stories 3 Zoning District code C1-3/R7-1 See set up information.