在售 - Southampton, NY, United States - ¥22,142,922
免费询盘

Southampton, Southampton, NY, 11968 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室
  • 4000
    平方英尺

房产描述

New Modern Farm House Custom Build Opportunity !! With 3 Building package
options Available , Prices starting at $3,495,000 up to $3,995,000. Ideal
opportunity to build and completely customize your Hamptons Summer getaway to
your hearts desire!! . Enjoy clean, open lines with a modernist take blending
the Iconic Barn style architecture with a luxurious Modern mix. Easy European
style style living where the living is effortless with its cathedral style
ceilings and open layout ideal and perfectly suited for entertaining all year
long . Customize this 3 level home from 4,000 sqft to 7900 sqft of living
space all perfectly sited on a private half acre lot . Potential to include a
full lower level spa room featuring 11' ft ceilings with room for a hotel
quality spa, 8 person jacuzzi, 8 person steam room,and 12 person sauna,
including massage tables and exercise equipment, fireplace and water features.
Options also include a state of the art chefs kitchen with stainless steel
appliances and a great room thats surrounded by soaring ceiling heights and
plenty of natural light including a vertical light shaft through all 3 levels.
Room for multiple fireplaces, private office and loft space along with the
potential of 2 Master suites and 4 guest ensuite bedrooms creating the perfect
and private lifestyle. This ideal summer get away has room for a 1 car
detached garage, outdoor sculpture and meditation garden and an oversized
heated gunite salt water pool with pool house. All within minutes of World
Renowned Coopers Beach and all the Southampton Village exclusive permit only
beaches and its world class dining.

房产特征

  • 游泳池

    上市日期: 2017年7月11日

    联系方式

    分部：
    Sag Harbor
    代理经纪:
    Robert Canberg

