房产描述

New Modern Farm House Custom Build Opportunity !! With 3 Building package

options Available , Prices starting at $3,495,000 up to $3,995,000. Ideal

opportunity to build and completely customize your Hamptons Summer getaway to

your hearts desire!! . Enjoy clean, open lines with a modernist take blending

the Iconic Barn style architecture with a luxurious Modern mix. Easy European

style style living where the living is effortless with its cathedral style

ceilings and open layout ideal and perfectly suited for entertaining all year

long . Customize this 3 level home from 4,000 sqft to 7900 sqft of living

space all perfectly sited on a private half acre lot . Potential to include a

full lower level spa room featuring 11' ft ceilings with room for a hotel

quality spa, 8 person jacuzzi, 8 person steam room,and 12 person sauna,

including massage tables and exercise equipment, fireplace and water features.

Options also include a state of the art chefs kitchen with stainless steel

appliances and a great room thats surrounded by soaring ceiling heights and

plenty of natural light including a vertical light shaft through all 3 levels.

Room for multiple fireplaces, private office and loft space along with the

potential of 2 Master suites and 4 guest ensuite bedrooms creating the perfect

and private lifestyle. This ideal summer get away has room for a 1 car

detached garage, outdoor sculpture and meditation garden and an oversized

heated gunite salt water pool with pool house. All within minutes of World

Renowned Coopers Beach and all the Southampton Village exclusive permit only

beaches and its world class dining.