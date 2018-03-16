Southampton, Southampton, NY, 11968 - United States
约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅
4
4.5
4000
New Modern Farm House Custom Build Opportunity !! With 3 Building package options Available , Prices starting at $3,495,000 up to $3,995,000. Ideal opportunity to build and completely customize your Hamptons Summer getaway to your hearts desire!! . Enjoy clean, open lines with a modernist take blending the Iconic Barn style architecture with a luxurious Modern mix. Easy European style style living where the living is effortless with its cathedral style ceilings and open layout ideal and perfectly suited for entertaining all year long . Customize this 3 level home from 4,000 sqft to 7900 sqft of living space all perfectly sited on a private half acre lot . Potential to include a full lower level spa room featuring 11' ft ceilings with room for a hotel quality spa, 8 person jacuzzi, 8 person steam room,and 12 person sauna, including massage tables and exercise equipment, fireplace and water features. Options also include a state of the art chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a great room thats surrounded by soaring ceiling heights and plenty of natural light including a vertical light shaft through all 3 levels. Room for multiple fireplaces, private office and loft space along with the potential of 2 Master suites and 4 guest ensuite bedrooms creating the perfect and private lifestyle. This ideal summer get away has room for a 1 car detached garage, outdoor sculpture and meditation garden and an oversized heated gunite salt water pool with pool house. All within minutes of World Renowned Coopers Beach and all the Southampton Village exclusive permit only beaches and its world class dining.