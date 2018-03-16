9455 E Jasmine Circle

房产描述



Truly a property of distinction, this amazing mountainside modern masterpiece features fantastic mountain views from every window! Natural light does surround you no matter where you are in this open floor plan with custom glass walls and a state of the art fiber optic lighting display in the great room. The stunning artistic modern finishes give you the feel of living in an art gallery! Privately located in the exclusive Gated 20 homesite community of Boulder View, this Modern retreat could be someone's perfect home away from home surrounded by all the natural desert beauty that Arizona is known for. You will be swept away by the serene fountains out front built into the stairs which serenity continues around the pavered path on the 1.1 acres this property sits on. Grill for your guests at your outdoor kitchen or enjoy the sunken spa surrounded by pavers. Professional misting system and cozy gas firepit put the sugar on top with this entertainers delight! Spoil yourself enjoying a cup of espresso from your own Miele built in machine during any one of the spectatular sunrises or better yet, the sunsets with your favorite glass of wine from any one of the many secluded spots in your own desert oasis. The Chef Kitchen also showcases a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, double pantry closet, Gas Cook-top with professional grade SS Vent Hood, all with fabulous views of Usery Mountain. Hate stairs? This basement home has it's own full sized elevator! The basement has the huge Secondary Master with it's own walk out covered desert sitting area and a wonderful entertainment room that could be used as a movie theatre as this is the only room without windows and natural light. The exquisite master suite is one of the largest you will see with outstanding desert landscape views from every window. Spa like Master Bath retreat boasts not only a Jacuzzi jetted tub but a massive walk in marble shower and even a bidet along with wonderfully sized closet, which even shows off the mountain it's nestled in. Other features not to miss are: Whole house Water System with recirculating pump. Fire sprinkler system. Central Vacuum. 3-car epoxy coated garage floor with attached garage cabinets. This is a one of a kind gem in the Arizona desert where you can be Kind (or Queen) or your own Mountain! Be sure not to miss out on seeing this one in person, but in the meantime, there are videos you can tour this home from the comfort of your own computer, so please be sure not to miss those.

