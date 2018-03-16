高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, United States - ¥13,906,642
免费询盘

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33418 - United States

11902 Palma Drive

约¥13,906,642
原货币价格 $2,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6087
    平方英尺

房产描述


Majestic 4 executive suite Golf Cottage w/ 4 exclusive memberships to the visually stunning 650 acre private Old Palm Golf Club. Enjoy over 6,000 sqft of living space while looking out at the beautifully designed water features of Old Palm. Perfect for a golf vacation getaway or corporate retreat w/ income producing opportunities. Features incl. gourmet kitchen w/ integrated refrigerator and ample storage, open living space, high ceilings, second floor club loft and balcony w/ picturesque sunsets, spacious lanai w/ summer kitchen, and driveway w/ grass pavers leading to a separate garage. Other highlights include walk in closets w/ built in cabinetry, separate tub and shower, bidet, and his/her sinks. This rare opportunity to own a Golf Cottage awaits! NOTE: Pool picture is conceptual.

MLS ID: RX-10337369

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
Keller Williams Jupiter
代理经纪:
Tracy M. Ward, P.A.
561-909-7100

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
Keller Williams Jupiter
代理经纪:
Tracy M. Ward, P.A.
561-909-7100

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_