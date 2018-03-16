11902 Palma Drive

房产描述



Majestic 4 executive suite Golf Cottage w/ 4 exclusive memberships to the visually stunning 650 acre private Old Palm Golf Club. Enjoy over 6,000 sqft of living space while looking out at the beautifully designed water features of Old Palm. Perfect for a golf vacation getaway or corporate retreat w/ income producing opportunities. Features incl. gourmet kitchen w/ integrated refrigerator and ample storage, open living space, high ceilings, second floor club loft and balcony w/ picturesque sunsets, spacious lanai w/ summer kitchen, and driveway w/ grass pavers leading to a separate garage. Other highlights include walk in closets w/ built in cabinetry, separate tub and shower, bidet, and his/her sinks. This rare opportunity to own a Golf Cottage awaits! NOTE: Pool picture is conceptual.

