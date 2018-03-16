4938-4940 Us Hwy 209

房产描述



Enter a driveway flanked by stone gate posts to find the legendary part of the historic Appeldoorn Farm estate, now offered for sale. The property is comprised of two houses; an extraordinary Myron Teller designed stone house, and a separate 2-bedroom farmhouse. Today both houses have been extensively renovated with great care and attention to detail. The stone house, originally built to showcase a private collection of African game trophies, is a reproduction of the old Dutch houses of Ulster County constructed of native limestone and field stone from an old Revolutionary stone house and barn on the property. The interior, elegant and exquisitely detailed, is of a staggering scale. The front door opens to a large entrance hall that overlooks an out sized living room with a 30’ ceiling. Follow one of two curved staircases down into this room, which measures 30' x 40'. The floor of this room is a story below the ground floor, giving the equivalent height of two stories. With a towering stone fireplace, 12’ x 14’ studio window that looks out on the back of the property and countless unique finishes such as oak floors, hand-milled doors, hand-forged hardware and warm wood paneling, this room is made for entertaining. The same attention to detail is abundant throughout the 3,800-square-foot home. A second stone fireplace is located in the large 22’ x 15’ downstairs room, which would make an ideal master bedroom. The property is in a conservation easement and is surrounded by 130 acres of protected land.

