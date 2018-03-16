470 N Lake Sybelia Dr

This unique, custom,& fully gated estate is situated on a 3/4 + acre private lot on pristine Lake Sybelia in the heart of Maitland. With 4 Large Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths & 2 Half Baths (one w/ sauna), this home has entries from two separate streets. The gracious foyer greets you w/ an elegant staircase & spacious formal dining. Bevolo lighting lined hallway w/ a 240 gallon reef aquarium leads you to the game room, media or theater room, gym, office & formal living w/ fireplace. The family living area is connected to a gourmet kitchen w/ large center island, breakfast bar, walk in pantry & a large great room w/ an exquisite fireplace & wiring for two large TV's. Surrounding the back patio & pool area are 10 French doors, all w/ plantation shutters. The unique upstairs master suite w/ lake views opens to a screened & covered porch & includes a large den w/ custom woodwork & separate sleeping area as well as a walk-in closet & bath w/ dual vanities, tub & separate shower. Two add'l bedrooms & laundry are upstairs. Other amenities include: 5" hardwood floors, custom Bevolo lighting and HAI lighting controls, whole house sounds system, plantation shutters, crown molding, extensive trim detail throughout, a sauna & a stand alone oversized 4 car garage w/ porte-cochere. The large screened lanai w/ summer kitchen & fountain overlooks the pool, spa & large private yard. Covered boat dock w/ lift on Lk Sybelia w/ excellent water quality. Minutes to restaurants, shopping, entertainment & amazing schools.



