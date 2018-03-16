高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥53,846,264
Miami Beach, FL, 33140 - United States

1440 W 21st St

约¥53,846,264
原货币价格 $8,499,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5125
    平方英尺

房产描述

This brand new ultra-modern masterpiece, designed by acclaimed architects DOMO Design Studio & built by Todd Glasser, sits on a private street on coveted Sunset Island IV. Surrounded by lush landscaping, this oasis is steps away from bustling Sunset Harbour! Hurricane impact windows & oversized sliding glass doors encase this showcase property. This 5,125 total SF, 5 BD/5.5BA home epitomizes casual elegance, w/ bleached oak wood floors, exposed staircase, marble/wood finished bathrooms, & open, airy floorplan. Made for entertaining, your sparkling infinity pool overlooks the bay/brand new dock. Open chef's kitchen boasts SS appliances, oversized waterfall marble island, & a gas stovetop. Expansive master suite w/ separate his/her elegant marble bathrooms, his/her closets, private terrace.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A10371859

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Danny Hertzberg
3055051950

