1440 W 21st St

This brand new ultra-modern masterpiece, designed by acclaimed architects DOMO Design Studio & built by Todd Glasser, sits on a private street on coveted Sunset Island IV. Surrounded by lush landscaping, this oasis is steps away from bustling Sunset Harbour! Hurricane impact windows & oversized sliding glass doors encase this showcase property. This 5,125 total SF, 5 BD/5.5BA home epitomizes casual elegance, w/ bleached oak wood floors, exposed staircase, marble/wood finished bathrooms, & open, airy floorplan. Made for entertaining, your sparkling infinity pool overlooks the bay/brand new dock. Open chef's kitchen boasts SS appliances, oversized waterfall marble island, & a gas stovetop. Expansive master suite w/ separate his/her elegant marble bathrooms, his/her closets, private terrace.



> View additional property information and more photos