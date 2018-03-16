2518 Kirsten Lee Drive

Private back and side yards for delightful outdoor living are found here. Inside is a comfortable floor plan of 2 downstairs bedrooms, 3 up plus an office/loft/or playroom. Enjoy views of trees and having no house directly behind or in front of you. Added doors off the dining room lead to a beautiful side patio and lawn. The backyard offers a spacious pool, spa, patio, and lawn plus its pleasing views of trees. Spacious kitchen blends into the family room. Upon entering the impressive, newer dual entry doors you will be impressed with this tremendous value.



> View additional property information and more photos