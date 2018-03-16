高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Westlake Village, CA, United States - ¥8,933,196
免费询盘

Westlake Village, CA, 91361 - United States

2518 Kirsten Lee Drive

约¥8,933,196
原货币价格 $1,410,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3719
    平方英尺 (0.34 英亩)

房产描述

Private back and side yards for delightful outdoor living are found here. Inside is a comfortable floor plan of 2 downstairs bedrooms, 3 up plus an office/loft/or playroom. Enjoy views of trees and having no house directly behind or in front of you. Added doors off the dining room lead to a beautiful side patio and lawn. The backyard offers a spacious pool, spa, patio, and lawn plus its pleasing views of trees. Spacious kitchen blends into the family room. Upon entering the impressive, newer dual entry doors you will be impressed with this tremendous value.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 217013584

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Shirley Richards
8053702851

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Shirley Richards
8053702851

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_