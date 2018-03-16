高端地产新闻
在售 - Solana Beach, CA, United States - ¥11,720,860
Solana Beach, CA, 92075 - United States

1137 Via Mil Cumbres

约¥11,720,860
原货币价格 $1,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4569
    平方英尺 (0.54 英亩)

房产描述

Amazing opportunity to live in one of Solana Beach's best neighborhoods. Lovely Tudor home on half acre, beautifully landscaped corner lot. Features 5 BR (large master suite on main level), 4.5 BA, eat-in kitchen with granite counters and cherry cabinets, familyroom with fireplace, formal living/dining room, great room with bar on 2nd level and 3 BR each with ensuite BA plus one optional BR/study, large wrap-around patio with beautiful vine-covered pergola. Perfect home for family living and entertaining.

MLS ID: 170058411

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
David Hill
7609023622

