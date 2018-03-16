1137 Via Mil Cumbres

Amazing opportunity to live in one of Solana Beach's best neighborhoods. Lovely Tudor home on half acre, beautifully landscaped corner lot. Features 5 BR (large master suite on main level), 4.5 BA, eat-in kitchen with granite counters and cherry cabinets, familyroom with fireplace, formal living/dining room, great room with bar on 2nd level and 3 BR each with ensuite BA plus one optional BR/study, large wrap-around patio with beautiful vine-covered pergola. Perfect home for family living and entertaining.



> View additional property information and more photos