在售 - Summerland, CA, United States - ¥79,195,000
免费询盘

Summerland, CA, 93067 - United States

0000 Vista Oceano Ln

约¥79,195,000
原货币价格 $12,500,000
土地

详情

  • 11.3
    英亩

房产描述

Spectacular 360 Ocean Island & Mountain views from one-of-a-kind level hilltop plateau surrounded by large ranch estates near Summerland Montecito & famous SB Polo Club. OWNER SAYS ANY REASONABLE OFFER WILL BE CONSIDERED! Approx 2 acre level knoll amid 10 acres gently sloped prolific lemon orchard. Ready to build, open topography offers little to no restriction for space & amenities. Highly experienced owner will build quality estate to your specs. Owner is professional large-scale developer with abundant experience building quality residential projects from the ground up. Confidently offers to deliver completed home to buyers specifications and design one year from permits approval.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-3754

