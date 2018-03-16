0000 Vista Oceano Ln

Spectacular 360 Ocean Island & Mountain views from one-of-a-kind level hilltop plateau surrounded by large ranch estates near Summerland Montecito & famous SB Polo Club. OWNER SAYS ANY REASONABLE OFFER WILL BE CONSIDERED! Approx 2 acre level knoll amid 10 acres gently sloped prolific lemon orchard. Ready to build, open topography offers little to no restriction for space & amenities. Highly experienced owner will build quality estate to your specs. Owner is professional large-scale developer with abundant experience building quality residential projects from the ground up. Confidently offers to deliver completed home to buyers specifications and design one year from permits approval.



