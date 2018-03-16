高端地产新闻
在售 - La Canada Flintridge, CA, United States - ¥10,770,520
免费询盘

La Canada Flintridge, CA, 91011 - United States

1243 Flintridge Avenue

约¥10,770,520
原货币价格 $1,700,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2086
    平方英尺

房产描述

Views. Tranquility. Privacy. Tremendous potential awaits this Cul-De-Sac home. Tucked into the San Rafael Hills and situated on a half acre, opportunity knocks to remodel or rebuild the home of your dreams. Located near the Descanso Gardens and within the La Canada Unified school district, this home is just over 2000sf with a large lot with room to expand or develop in to the home you have always wanted and more! Great chance for investors to develop into a secluded, upscale, and luxurious home or to raise a family in the prestigious and renowned neighborhood of La Canada Flintridge!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: SR17256636

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Brian Grube
8184709522

