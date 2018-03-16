1243 Flintridge Avenue

Views. Tranquility. Privacy. Tremendous potential awaits this Cul-De-Sac home. Tucked into the San Rafael Hills and situated on a half acre, opportunity knocks to remodel or rebuild the home of your dreams. Located near the Descanso Gardens and within the La Canada Unified school district, this home is just over 2000sf with a large lot with room to expand or develop in to the home you have always wanted and more! Great chance for investors to develop into a secluded, upscale, and luxurious home or to raise a family in the prestigious and renowned neighborhood of La Canada Flintridge!



> View additional property information and more photos