高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Malibu, CA, Canada - ¥10,447,404
免费询盘

Malibu, CA, 91301 - Canada

28935 S Lakeshore Dr

约¥10,447,404
原货币价格 $1,649,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2798
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gorgeous views from this recently remodeled 3bd, 3.5ba lakefront home at Malibou Lake with a private boat dock and views from master, living room and kitchen. Spacious master suite complete with huge terrace and walk-in closet. Master bath with built-ins, steam shower, soaking tub and granite counters. Main house has 2bd, 2.5ba with luxurious built-ins in office plus a guest house with income potential. Award Winning Las Virgines schools and Agoura High. This is one of the best, private locations at the lake and will not last!!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-289240

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Pamela Van Ierland
3104878799

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Pamela Van Ierland
3104878799

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_