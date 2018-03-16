28935 S Lakeshore Dr

Gorgeous views from this recently remodeled 3bd, 3.5ba lakefront home at Malibou Lake with a private boat dock and views from master, living room and kitchen. Spacious master suite complete with huge terrace and walk-in closet. Master bath with built-ins, steam shower, soaking tub and granite counters. Main house has 2bd, 2.5ba with luxurious built-ins in office plus a guest house with income potential. Award Winning Las Virgines schools and Agoura High. This is one of the best, private locations at the lake and will not last!!



