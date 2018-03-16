435 King Muir Road

Captivating North Shore home in the fashion of a European country estate. Designed with history, charm, and comfort for the discerning homeowner. Thoughtful and beautiful Jerome Cerny craftsmanship and detail throughout. Features five bedrooms each with a private full bath, and three additional half-baths. Includes a 1st floor Master Suite, plus additional in-law suite which adds opportunity and privacy. Modern and updated amenities with warmth and comfort are the hallmarks for this home. Expansive rooms flow with ease and architectural beauty into the next. This beautifully traditional home with warm contemporary styling is close to shopping, excellent schools, and other North Shore attractions. A comfortable, understated luxury without any sacrifice. The beauty of this home is immediately apparent as this treasure was featured in a prominent luxury car commercial as the standard of beauty and excellence. You'll love this home!



> View additional property information and more photos