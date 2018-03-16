高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Lake Forest, IL, United States - ¥11,720,860
免费询盘

Lake Forest, IL, 60045 - United States

435 King Muir Road

约¥11,720,860
原货币价格 $1,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 6317
    平方英尺 (0.945 英亩)

房产描述

Captivating North Shore home in the fashion of a European country estate. Designed with history, charm, and comfort for the discerning homeowner. Thoughtful and beautiful Jerome Cerny craftsmanship and detail throughout. Features five bedrooms each with a private full bath, and three additional half-baths. Includes a 1st floor Master Suite, plus additional in-law suite which adds opportunity and privacy. Modern and updated amenities with warmth and comfort are the hallmarks for this home. Expansive rooms flow with ease and architectural beauty into the next. This beautifully traditional home with warm contemporary styling is close to shopping, excellent schools, and other North Shore attractions. A comfortable, understated luxury without any sacrifice. The beauty of this home is immediately apparent as this treasure was featured in a prominent luxury car commercial as the standard of beauty and excellence. You'll love this home!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 09799833

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Renee O'Brien
8473627300

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Renee O'Brien
8473627300

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_