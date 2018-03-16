高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Fort Worth, TX, United States - ¥18,943,444
Fort Worth, TX, 76120 - United States

7913 Blenheim Place

约¥18,943,444
原货币价格 $2,990,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 8037
    平方英尺 (1.11 英亩)

房产描述

The Pinnacle of Perfection, this remarkable home sits on a premium lot overlooking the pond & gardens of the exclusive Somerset Estates! Step inside to find 3 staircases, an elevator, two studies, theatre room, electric shades, top tier finishes & hand painted artisan plaster throughout, custom drapery, a beautiful kitchen with an abundance of countertops, commercial range & serving prep pantry. Outdoors, enjoy lush gardens & sitting areas protected with a perimeter mosquito mist system, exceptional covered patio with outdoor drapes, fireplace, grill, water fountain, heated and cooled greenhouse, landscape lighting, an expansive cobblestone circle drive, water feature, porte-cochere with gated car park.

MLS ID: 13695216

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jory Walker
9726917580

周边设施

