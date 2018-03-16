7913 Blenheim Place

The Pinnacle of Perfection, this remarkable home sits on a premium lot overlooking the pond & gardens of the exclusive Somerset Estates! Step inside to find 3 staircases, an elevator, two studies, theatre room, electric shades, top tier finishes & hand painted artisan plaster throughout, custom drapery, a beautiful kitchen with an abundance of countertops, commercial range & serving prep pantry. Outdoors, enjoy lush gardens & sitting areas protected with a perimeter mosquito mist system, exceptional covered patio with outdoor drapes, fireplace, grill, water fountain, heated and cooled greenhouse, landscape lighting, an expansive cobblestone circle drive, water feature, porte-cochere with gated car park.



