Ibiza, 07830 - Spain

房产描述

Magnificent sea and sunset views in the area of Cal den Real, near to San Jos. This family home was built in the 1980s, it maintains the charm of a summer holiday home and yet it is also equipped for year-round living. The villa is built on two different levels, with one independent room on the property, offering privacy for the main house and for its guests. The Cal den Real complex offers a stable community, with various supermarkets and restaurants nearby. The charming town of San Jos is a 10 min drive away.