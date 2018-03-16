高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Ibiza, Spain - ¥27,440,415
免费询盘

Ibiza, 07830 - Spain

约¥27,440,415
原货币价格 $4,331,147
公寓

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2906
    平方英尺 (0.064 英亩)

房产描述

Magnificent sea and sunset views in the area of Cal den Real, near to San Jos. This family home was built in the 1980s, it maintains the charm of a summer holiday home and yet it is also equipped for year-round living. The villa is built on two different levels, with one independent room on the property, offering privacy for the main house and for its guests. The Cal den Real complex offers a stable community, with various supermarkets and restaurants nearby. The charming town of San Jos is a 10 min drive away.

MLS ID: F1711130641700041

联系方式

分部：
Estela Exclusive Homes
代理经纪:
Patricio Guzman

联系方式

分部：
Estela Exclusive Homes
代理经纪:
Patricio Guzman

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_