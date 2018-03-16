高端地产新闻
在售 - Rome, Italy - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
Rome, Italy

Viale Cortina D'ampezzo

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
共管公寓

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2798
    平方英尺

Near Viale Cortina d'Ampezzo, in a building with clinker facade, we propose the sale of a 260 sq m circa two-levels apartment situated on the ground floor and the first level with a 200 sq m circa garden. The property is composed at the ground floor by: a large entrance, a double living room with fireplace, a dining room, a studio, a kitchen, a laundry, a service room with a bathroom, a dressing room, and a bathroom. On the first floor there are: a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a big walk-in closet, two bedrooms, and a bathroom. In the garden there is an independent building composed by a bedroom, a bathroom and a storage space. A cellar and a parking space complete the property.ENERGY CLASS: F EPI: 157.62 KWh/m²year

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 1711131013550015

分部：
La Commerciale SRL
代理经纪:
Maurizio Pezzetta
+39063200613

