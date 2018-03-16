房产描述

Near Viale Cortina d'Ampezzo, in a building with clinker facade, we propose the sale of a 260 sq m circa two-levels apartment situated on the ground floor and the first level with a 200 sq m circa garden. The property is composed at the ground floor by: a large entrance, a double living room with fireplace, a dining room, a studio, a kitchen, a laundry, a service room with a bathroom, a dressing room, and a bathroom. On the first floor there are: a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a big walk-in closet, two bedrooms, and a bathroom. In the garden there is an independent building composed by a bedroom, a bathroom and a storage space. A cellar and a parking space complete the property.ENERGY CLASS: F EPI: 157.62 KWh/m²year