在售 - Laguna Beach, United States - ¥11,879,250
Laguna Beach, 92651 - United States

2400 Temple Hills Drive

约¥11,879,250
原货币价格 $1,875,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3000
    平方英尺 (0.14 英亩)

房产描述

Offering a level of value that's practically unheard of in Laguna Village, this exceptional turn-key home spans a massive 3,000 square feet of living space and a total of four bedrooms, showcasing gorgeous views in addition to an extensive remodel with countless upgrades. Framed by views of the canyons and the Pacific, the property offers a street-level garage with direct access to the home's main level and kitchen, plus a great room, a dining room and a family room that opens up to an ocean-view deck-perfect for entertaining and relaxation alike. Opulent materials and finishes, including walnut flooring, designer hardware and custom lighting, create a warm and inviting esthetic. Meanwhile, a chef's kitchen-replete with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and stone countertops-is certain to impress any epicurean. A decadent master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet, not to mention a tranquil retreat with a fireplace and a private outdoor deck. A bonus room, which also features a fireplace, could easily serve as a luxurious fifth bedroom. A wine refrigerator, dual-zone air conditioning, and custom landscaping complete this exceptional property. Enviably located just minutes away from the crashing waves, this move-in ready home is ideally suited for use as a primary residence in Laguna Beach, a vacation home, or an income property. A must see!

MLS ID: F1711131240700072

联系方式

分部：
First Team Real Estate - Laguna Beach
代理经纪:
Meital Taub
(949) 922-9552

