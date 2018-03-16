2400 Temple Hills Drive

房产描述

Offering a level of value that's practically unheard of in Laguna Village, this exceptional turn-key home spans a massive 3,000 square feet of living space and a total of four bedrooms, showcasing gorgeous views in addition to an extensive remodel with countless upgrades. Framed by views of the canyons and the Pacific, the property offers a street-level garage with direct access to the home's main level and kitchen, plus a great room, a dining room and a family room that opens up to an ocean-view deck-perfect for entertaining and relaxation alike. Opulent materials and finishes, including walnut flooring, designer hardware and custom lighting, create a warm and inviting esthetic. Meanwhile, a chef's kitchen-replete with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and stone countertops-is certain to impress any epicurean. A decadent master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet, not to mention a tranquil retreat with a fireplace and a private outdoor deck. A bonus room, which also features a fireplace, could easily serve as a luxurious fifth bedroom. A wine refrigerator, dual-zone air conditioning, and custom landscaping complete this exceptional property. Enviably located just minutes away from the crashing waves, this move-in ready home is ideally suited for use as a primary residence in Laguna Beach, a vacation home, or an income property. A must see!