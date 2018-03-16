51600 Jackson Street

房产描述

The small farm everyone is looking for! GREAT Location less than 2 miles from the Festival grounds, yet securely located behind custom Entry Gates well off Jackson St. The Perfect size; 4.7 completely fenced Acres. The Custom Home, is elevated, and offers stunning Southwest Mountain Views. Built in 2004, the Main Home is approx. 2626 sf. The entry Great Room with a Fireplace, splits the interior spaces. The Master Bedroom on the West side of the home, has a large Walk-in closet and Ensuite Bathroom. Two Bonus Rooms enhance this side of the home. Dining Room, Chefs' Kitchen, Family Room, Powder + Laundry room lead to the East Wing, with it's Ensuite Master #2. The Detached guest residence is approx. 1600 sf and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fenced yard, separate electric + 2-car carport. Separate Septic systems, Shared Well, 3 grassy irrigated pastures, approx. 50 producing Date trees, mature landscape throughout. A RARE offering.