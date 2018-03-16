高端地产新闻
在售 - Coachella, United States - ¥10,447,404
Coachella, 92236 - United States

51600 Jackson Street

约¥10,447,404
原货币价格 $1,649,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3534
    平方英尺 (4.68 英亩)

房产描述

The small farm everyone is looking for! GREAT Location less than 2 miles from the Festival grounds, yet securely located behind custom Entry Gates well off Jackson St. The Perfect size; 4.7 completely fenced Acres. The Custom Home, is elevated, and offers stunning Southwest Mountain Views. Built in 2004, the Main Home is approx. 2626 sf. The entry Great Room with a Fireplace, splits the interior spaces. The Master Bedroom on the West side of the home, has a large Walk-in closet and Ensuite Bathroom. Two Bonus Rooms enhance this side of the home. Dining Room, Chefs' Kitchen, Family Room, Powder + Laundry room lead to the East Wing, with it's Ensuite Master #2. The Detached guest residence is approx. 1600 sf and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fenced yard, separate electric + 2-car carport. Separate Septic systems, Shared Well, 3 grassy irrigated pastures, approx. 50 producing Date trees, mature landscape throughout. A RARE offering.

MLS ID: F1711122038700001

联系方式

分部：
HK Lane -- La Quinta
代理经纪:
Kimberley Kelly
760-541-4800

