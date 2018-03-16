高端地产新闻
在售 - Thailand - ¥8,116,606
免费询盘

Thailand

约¥8,116,606
原货币价格 $1,281,110
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

As the property is surrounded by clipped hedges and rough stonewalls, the design of the garden becomes as architecturally refined as the house. Since the garden is of great importance, French experts on these matters are extensively consulted. Ultimately, a well-known garden planner and a third-generation stonemason are brought in to ensure the authenticity of the mood and appearance of the landscape and garden.No region evokes the beauty of country living like Provence. One of the main attractions of this exquisite, sunny French landscape is its stunning domestic architecture. Built of stone and washed with deep, bright color, these homes' simplicity and honesty have enthralled countless visitors. Now, these unique qualities are being brought to Khao Yai on a plot of land that remarkably resembles the many facets of Provence.Although new, the Provencal homes demonstrate a remarkable sense of age and the sensitivity and care brought to the construction of these dwellings for the new owners. Gated with romantic wrought-iron frames, timber, lime-washed plaster and tiled floors set the scene. The interior decoration is all about texture and subtle color. The exterior is perfect simplicity: its walls are plastered are painted a pale salmon, and the windows and doors (both back and front) are a soft, subdue white.

上市日期: 2017年11月12日

MLS ID: 1711122223527868

Richmont's Luxury Real Estate
Richmont's Luxury Real Estate
+66 (0)2 649 2619

