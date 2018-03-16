房产描述

More than 100 meters of prime river frontage. The two iconic towers soar above the mighty River of Kings as it snakes its way through the Capital with the breathtaking city skyline as a backdrop. With seventy storeys height and rising over 250 meters above the city, The River is one of Bangkok's tallest buildings, fulfilling the promise of uncompromised views. Beginning with the private gates that usher a sense of calm as you enter the property, through to an outstanding array of facilities, each resident enjoys the privileges of privacy, security and luxurious living.The River features superior facilities including private pier, landscaped lawns, fitness centers, sky gardens, multiple swimming pools and ample car parking. The public and private areas integrate with the architecture, creating green space between the two towers for maximum enjoyment, setting it apart from any other development in the city.