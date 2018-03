房产描述

The characteristic Ibiza style is what defines this magical property for sale. Thick white walls, round vertices, wide spaces ... all surrounded by a beautiful vegetation between which rise romantic porches and a pool of crystal clear water.This house hides in its interior 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a large kitchen with island and a fantastic living room which still preserves original elements such as beams and chimney.A safe choice for those who are looking for nature and the magic of Ibiza.