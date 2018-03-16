770 Riven Rock Road

房产描述

Nestled behind iron gates up a long drive, an incredible estate, with sweeping mountain views & ocean vistas, is available for the 1st time. In an ideal location, this hidden oasis is just moments from Montecito's Upper & Lower Villages, yet maintains incredible privacy & serenity. The astounding 5,933 sq ft, 4bd, single-level home and a 936 sq ft cabana are surrounded by unmatched natural beauty on 1.5 acres. The 1bd+office/1.5ba cabana with a living room, kitchenette & an expansive outdoor dining terrace overlooks the pool, has 2 fireplaces, & breathtaking mountain views. What begins as love at first sight quickly blossoms into a full-blown love affair as you meander through the lush and fragrant gardens nourished by the private well. This property is perfection!