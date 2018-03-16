高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Montecito, United States - ¥75,393,640
Montecito, 93108 - United States

770 Riven Rock Road

约¥75,393,640
原货币价格 $11,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)

房产描述

Nestled behind iron gates up a long drive, an incredible estate, with sweeping mountain views & ocean vistas, is available for the 1st time. In an ideal location, this hidden oasis is just moments from Montecito's Upper & Lower Villages, yet maintains incredible privacy & serenity. The astounding 5,933 sq ft, 4bd, single-level home and a 936 sq ft cabana are surrounded by unmatched natural beauty on 1.5 acres. The 1bd+office/1.5ba cabana with a living room, kitchenette & an expansive outdoor dining terrace overlooks the pool, has 2 fireplaces, & breathtaking mountain views. What begins as love at first sight quickly blossoms into a full-blown love affair as you meander through the lush and fragrant gardens nourished by the private well. This property is perfection!

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 1711131140181625

联系方式

分部：
Village Properties Realtors
代理经纪:
Riskin Partners
(805) 565-8600

周边设施

周边设施
_