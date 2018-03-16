4251 Gulf Shore Blvd N 17b

房产描述

Enjoy the sweeping views from the Gulf to the Bay from this totally renovated 17th floor condo in Park Shore Tower. With the completion of the swimming pool the building will have completed a total renovation with no special assessments. Park Shore Tower set in a park setting offers the owners private beach access, fitness center, club house, swimming pool, and manned gate house. The units kitchen and bathrooms have been renovated with upgraded custom cabinets, top of the line appliances, including ice maker and wine cooler. A natural pecky cyrpess ceiling has been installed with soffitts and custom lighting. There is travertine flooring throughout and natural fiber Chenille carpet in the bedrooms. A one car garage is deeded to the condo and a second is rented from the building . The location provides easy access to the beach and Gulf Shore Blvd. and Venetian Village. Boat docks are conveniently located and may be purchased or leased.