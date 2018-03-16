8500-469 - Portugal

House with a large plot of land for cultivation. Large rooms, 2 in suite. Fully equipped bathrooms all with marble top and quality crockery. It has a large living room and a dining room with a fireplace. Play room with snooker and tennis table. Private office Recreation area and outdoor dining with pergola. Swimming pool with garden and fruit trees all around. Biological vegetable garden. It has 2 contiguous apartments to the garden and garage. Needs minor maintenance and restoration work. A 5 minutes drive from Praia da Rocha with golf courses in the vicinity, and large commercial areas nearby. The journey to Faro International Airport takes about 60 minutes, using the highway.
Area: 360.00 (m²)
