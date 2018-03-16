高端地产新闻
在售 - Portugal - ¥6,673,184
8500-469 - Portugal

约¥6,673,184
原货币价格 $1,053,283
独立家庭住宅

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

House with a large plot of land for cultivation. Large rooms, 2 in suite. Fully equipped bathrooms all with marble top and quality crockery. It has a large living room and a dining room with a fireplace. Play room with snooker and tennis table. Private office Recreation area and outdoor dining with pergola. Swimming pool with garden and fruit trees all around. Biological vegetable garden. It has 2 contiguous apartments to the garden and garage. Needs minor maintenance and restoration work. A 5 minutes drive from Praia da Rocha with golf courses in the vicinity, and large commercial areas nearby. The journey to Faro International Airport takes about 60 minutes, using the highway.

Area: 360.00 (m²)

For more information, please visit this property website ­

MLS ID: F1711131240700076

分部：
LUXIMO'S - Luxury Real Estate Specialists Worldwide
代理经纪:
LUXIMO'S - Luxury Real Estate Specialists Worldwide
+351 289 035 465

联系方式

