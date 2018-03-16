8500-469 - Portugal

House with a large plot of land for cultivation. Large rooms, 2 in suite. Fully equipped bathrooms all with marble top and quality crockery. It has a large living room and a dining room with a fireplace. Play room with snooker and tennis table. Private office Recreation area and outdoor dining with pergola. Swimming pool with garden and fruit trees all around. Biological vegetable garden. It has 2 contiguous apartments to the garden and garage. Needs minor maintenance and restoration work. A 5 minutes drive from Praia da Rocha with golf courses in the vicinity, and large commercial areas nearby. The journey to Faro International Airport takes about 60 minutes, using the highway.Area: 360.00 (m²)

