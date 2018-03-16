Arezzo, Italy

房产描述

GEOGRAPHIC POSITIONIn the province of Arezzo, between the Valdarno and the Chianti Hills, beautiful Agriturismo(holiday house) with pool and olive grove.In a reserved but not-too-isolated location, close to all the necessary services available in the nearby town (4km; 10rsquo;), this Agriturismo with pool is perfect if one is looking forward to visiting the most known cities of Tuscany: Montevarchi (16km; 25rsquo;), Greve in Chianti (33km; 50rsquo;), Arezzo (46km; 45rsquo;), the Renaissance Florence (54km; 1h), Castiglion Fiorentino (63km; 1h), the medieval Siena (65km; 1h 15rsquo;) and the wine towns of Montepulciano (78km; 1h 10rsquo;) and Montalcino (105km; 1h 45rsquo;).Closest airports are Firenze Peretola (72km; 1h), Perugia Santrsquo;Egidio (128km; 1h 30rsquo;), Pisa Galilei (134km; 1h 40rsquo;), Bologna Marconi (155km; 1h 45rsquo;), Ancona Falconara (233km; 2h 40rsquo;), Roma Ciampino (256km; 2h 30rsquo;) and Roma Fiumicino (271km; 2h 40rsquo;).DESCRIPTION OF THE BUILDINGSThe main farmhouse (360 sqm ndash; 3,874 sqft) hosts a common area (62 sqm ndash; 667 sqft) used as a reception for the business and 5 independent apartments fitted with all the necessary comforts.- Apartment Ndeg;2(47 sqm ndash; 506 sqft): ground floor, south-east side of the building, boasts a private terrace before the entrance with view over the Valdarno and a small private garden. On the inside we find a living room with kitchenette and double sofa bed and a double bedroom with en-suite bathroom.-Apartment Ndeg;3(76 sqm ndash; 818 sqft): ground floor, eastern side fitted with a private garden. On the inside we find a central living room with double sofa bed, a kitchen a double bedroom with en-suite bathroom.-Apartment Ndeg;4(41 sqm ndash; 441 sqft): on two levels, northern side of the building. On the ground floor we can find living room with sofa bed, while on the first floor there is the double bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The window of the bedroom offers a stunning panoramic view over Pratomagno and the pool of the property. On the outside, the apartment is fitted with a private garden.The apartments Ndeg;5 and Ndeg;6 have both independent access onto a shared atrium.-Apartment Ndeg;5(50 sqm ndash; 538 sqft): first floor, southern side of the building. The apartment shares a small atrium with apartment Ndeg;6. It is made up of a corridor leading to the bathroom and the living room/kitchen. The living room is equipped with a double sofa bed. From here one can get access to the double bedroom.-Apartment Ndeg;6(84 sqm ndash; 904 sqft): first floor, northern and southern side of the building. From the atrium shared with apartment Ndeg;5 one can get access to the corridor leading to all the rooms of the apartment: a living room/kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom with tub and double handbasin.In a dependance (70 sqm ndash; 753 sqft) we can find the apartment Ndeg;7, obtained through the conversion of the old barn of the property. Laid out onto two floors, we can find a kitchen and a dining room on the ground floor and a bedroom and a bathroom on the first floor. On the outside there is a beautiful stone terrace with an incredible view over the Valdarno and the private garden of the dependance.STATE AND FINISHESThe building are pretty old: the date 1774 engraved on several stones of the buildings marks the year the property became part of the current municipality and not the year of construction which much earlier.The buildings (farmhouse and barn) have been carefully restored and reorganized into independent apartments without losing the typical traits of the Tuscan countryside buildings: here we find stone walls (mainly on the outside), wooden beams, terracotta floors, brick-built arches and stone fireplaces.EXTERNAL AREAThe property is made up of a 13 hectares piece of land including 1,200 plants allowing the production of up to 1,100 liters of extra virgin olive oil (request has been issued for the actual organic certification, which however wonrsquo;t be granted until mid-2019).The land also includes several small private gardens for the apartments and a beautiful 15 x 5 m swimming pool reserved for guests of the structure.USE AND POTENTIAL USESThe property, given its internal division into independent apartments, is currently run as a hosting business, thanks also to its reserved location not far from basic services.Potentially, it is also possible to use the building as a private residence, leaving some rooms empty in case of guests.