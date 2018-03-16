Bucine, Italy

房产描述

In the Tuscan countryside, in the province of Arezzo, this wonderful medieval castle in the center of a beautiful hamlet on the hills of Chianti is ideal for whoever is looking for a building to use as a hosting business. Over 1,000 sqm include 9 luxury suites, 3 apartments and a gym for fitness-lovers, all enriched by a beautiful Italian garden attached to the castle and by a park spanning over 4,000 sqm with a 14 x 6 m pool on the terraced slope. GEOGRAPHIC POSITIONLocated in a small hamlet on the hills of Chianti, in the Tuscan countryside, 12th century medieval castle with luxury hosting activity, apartments, gym, pool, park and olive grove.In panoramic position on top of a hill, heart of the medieval hamlet, this beautiful castle is perfect for a hosting business thanks to the easy and quick access to the most important cities of Tuscany: a town with all the necessary services (7km; 10rsquo;), the small town of Bucine (18km; 25rsquo;), Arezzo (43km; 50rsquo;), the Etruscan Cortona (62km; 50rsquo;), the beautiful Siena (33km; 40rsquo;), the two wine-cities of Montepulciano (53km; 50rsquo;) and Montalcino (70km; 1h 10rsquo;), the Renaissance Firenze (74km; 1h 15rsquo;) and the turreted town of San Gimignano (77km; 1h 10rsquo;).Nearest airports are Firenze Peretola (92km; 1h 15rsquo;), Perugia Santrsquo;Egidio (105km; 1h 15rsquo;), Pisa Galilei (153km; 2h), Bologna Marconi (174km; 2h), Roma Ciampino (234km; 2h 35rsquo;) and Roma Fiumicino (249km; 2h 30rsquo;).DESCRIPTION OF THE BUILDINGThe castle (800 sqm) is located in the center of the medieval hamlet, and constitutes one of the four sides of the main square. On the inside (and a small annex 50 m away) we can find 9 luxury mini-apartments with just as many double (or twin) bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.The property is then completed by three independent apartments (for a grand total of 150 sqm) located in the surrounding hamlet, a gym with dressing room (70 sqm), a car garage (20 sqm) and some storage rooms.STATE AND FINISHESThe first trace of a hamlet in the location dates back to the Langobardic era, just after the fall of the Ostrogothic Kingdom in 553 AD. The medieval castle itself was probably built in the 12th century and in 1385 it was gifted by the owners to the First Florentine Republic (1115-1434 AD) which used it as a defensive fortress in its long war against Siena. Its position exposed the castle to numerous attacks and pillages. The worst episode took place in 1528: after the Sack of Rome by the Landsknechts of Charles V during the War of the League of Cognac (1526-1530), the pope Clement VII obtained that the Medici would regain their power in Florence, where an anti-Medicean republic had gained the upper-hand. War led Charles V to besiege and/or ransack several fortresses of the Florentine dominion, among which this castle that suffered heavy damages.Between the 16th and 17th century the castle was rebuilt and the hamlet developed to the extent we see today. In 1907 the castle was restored a first time, but the architect who worked on the building modified the complex adding several anti-historical traits. The last restoration, which led to the conversion of the building into a luxury hosting activity, took place in 1997.As of now, the castle boasts beautiful stone and masonry walls on the outside, with beautiful Florentine mullioned windows and perfectly maintained Guelph crenellation and brackets. On the left side of the building we can see a beautiful arched loggia leading to the Italian garden, embellished by terracotta and stone statues.On the inside we can find some beautiful ancient terracotta floors, exposed stone walls interrupted by plastered sections, partially covered in frescoes and decorations. The only exceptions to the terracotta are the internal steps of the building which are made out of bright stone. Other beautiful features include the wooden beams supporting the roofs and the perfectly preserved decorated fireplaces.Windows are ample, often enriched by polychrome stained glasses, allowing a good deal of light to enter the building, giving the room warmth and making them appear much bigger than they really are.EXTERNAL AREAThe castle is located right on the main square of the town and boasts an Italian garden on the left side, accessed both through the building and via a metal gate from the road. A short distance from the castle, descending towards the base of the hill on the other side of the hamlet, split on various terraces, we can find the beautiful 4,000 sqm park with the 14 x 6 m panoramic pool. Last but not least, the property is fitted with a 1.5 ha 160-trees olive grove in perfect conditions.USE AND POTENTIAL USESThe property, thanks to its notable size and its incredible historical value, is perfectly suited to be used as a luxury hosting activity. The presence of 9 luxury suites plus 3 luxury apartments in the hamlet allows hosting up to 24 persons who will be provided with a wonderful view and a prestigious building to spend their holidays in. The owner could even keep one of the apartments for themselves, while renting the other ones out.Alternatively, it is always possible to use the castle as a private residence with bedrooms available for possible guests.