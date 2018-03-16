3620 Cloudland Dr Nw

房产描述

Larger, new construction home on 1.687 acres gated, private with a perfect walk out pool site right off of the loggia. Developer will include the pool cost. Hardwoods throughout w a finished daylight terrace level that opens to a lower patio with flat yard- perfect for extended stay guests. Elevator. Open floor plan, 10+ ft ceilings, triple doors to loggia and a private flat yard. Guest bedroom on main and downstairs. The master has high ceilings and huge windows that overlook the front of the property. White marble master bath w separate his/her closets. 4 car garage.