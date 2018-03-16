26710 Camino Seco

房产描述

This stunning De Luz property offers a rare "Top Of The World" panoramic view of the Temecula Valley and a distant view of the pacific coastline. Uniquely situated in the hills west of Temecula, this home is just 5 minutes outside of the city, but still feels remote and secluded. The almost 5 acre hillside has carefully designed walking trails throughout with small private enclaves designed to be a respite from hectic life or a relaxing spot to enjoy the view. The multi level home sits atop it all with breathtaking views from every window as well as exterior decks off several bedrooms. Inside, this traditional floor plan features a truly stunning formal entry that leads to living room, family room or formal dining room. Beautiful finishes appoint the entire home with classic materials like mahogany, marble, granite and natural stone. The modern kitchen is a delight to cook and serve in with it's beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, induction cook top, Thermador oven and warming drawer, SubZero fridge and 150 bottle dual zone wine fridge. The multi level master bedroom suite features two decks from which to enjoy the view as well as a library area, large dressing area, massive two room closet, marble bathroom with steam shower, and an upstairs retreat with amazing views to the West. Outside, there is ample parking, low maintenance artificial turf, large covered patio/gazebo, and a 1000 s.f workshop or garage. A fully paid off solar system powers it all.