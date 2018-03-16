419 Clarksville Road

房产描述

Be sure to view the virtual tour for an amazing 3D walk-through experience. One of West Windsor's premiere homes is now available for sale. This exquisite home has been built to impress which is apparent inside and out. Outside you will find a professionally landscaped yard, large paver driveway to accommodate many guests, oversized 3 car garage with Tesla charger, resort style back yard with expansive brick paver patio, ambiance lighting, pool and spa overlooking preserved land. The 2 story entry is simply amazing and leads to the living, dining and great room where you will also find the fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops, center island, dual refrigerator, pantry and an abundance of countertop space and storage. You will also find a 5th bedroom with attached full bath on the main floor. The finished basement is a fantastic escape with pool room, dance-floor and much more. The media center is negotiable too. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom of your dreams which includes a 340 square foot walk in closet which must be seen. In addition, there is a 380 square foot recreation room which could be used as a home office, private suite or gym. With a total of 3 full bathrooms upstairs, each room has an attached bath. Don't forget to preview the walk-up attic which has storage space galore. Coveted West Windsor schools.







