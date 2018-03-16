高端地产新闻
在售 - Mendham, United States - ¥9,497,064
免费询盘

Mendham, 07960 - United States

23 Cold Hill Rd

约¥9,497,064
原货币价格 $1,499,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4200
    平方英尺

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

To be built, custom home on this 4.5 level acre lot surrounded by 200 acres of preserved parklands in the beautiful Brookside section of Mendham Twp. This 4, 200 sq ft home offers a first floor master and all the amenities of one level luxury living with 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. This approved building lot allows for up to 10, 000 sq ft improved coverage and pool approved . Master builder says will build to suit and can be delivered in 9 months. Builder has other plans for buyer to consider. Property will be serviced by public water, natural gas, and septic. All underground utilities and Fiber Optic available.



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 3430111

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Eileen Scott
1-888-720-4928

