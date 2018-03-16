23 Cold Hill Rd

房产描述

To be built, custom home on this 4.5 level acre lot surrounded by 200 acres of preserved parklands in the beautiful Brookside section of Mendham Twp. This 4, 200 sq ft home offers a first floor master and all the amenities of one level luxury living with 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. This approved building lot allows for up to 10, 000 sq ft improved coverage and pool approved . Master builder says will build to suit and can be delivered in 9 months. Builder has other plans for buyer to consider. Property will be serviced by public water, natural gas, and septic. All underground utilities and Fiber Optic available.







