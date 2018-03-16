1415 E Brigantine Ave Ave

房产描述

Truly one of a kind! Dramatic 5BR 4.5BA direct oceanfront home with sweeping, panoramic views of Brigantine's pristine North End. This 4000+sf custom home features reverse living with spacious t kitchen and open great room layout to maximize entertaining space. Upper level features a grand master suite, complete with a luxurious bath and sitting area, as well as private oceanfront decks. The 3rd floor also features a junior suite with beach, ocean and wildlife conservation area views. This special home is perfect for your most discerning buyer.







