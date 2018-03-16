高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Brigantine, United States - ¥15,838,366
免费询盘

Brigantine, 08203 - United States

1415 E Brigantine Ave Ave

约¥15,838,366
原货币价格 $2,499,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

Truly one of a kind! Dramatic 5BR 4.5BA direct oceanfront home with sweeping, panoramic views of Brigantine's pristine North End. This 4000+sf custom home features reverse living with spacious t kitchen and open great room layout to maximize entertaining space. Upper level features a grand master suite, complete with a luxurious bath and sitting area, as well as private oceanfront decks. The 3rd floor also features a junior suite with beach, ocean and wildlife conservation area views. This special home is perfect for your most discerning buyer.



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 496879

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Brigantine - WEICHERT, REALTORS - Brigantine Realty
代理经纪:
Angela Reynolds
1-888-720-4928

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Brigantine - WEICHERT, REALTORS - Brigantine Realty
代理经纪:
Angela Reynolds
1-888-720-4928

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_