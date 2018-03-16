50 Nicolosi

房产描述

Custom built modern chic home in an exclusive waterfront neighborhood surrounded by mansions. Breathtaking panoramic beach views and exceptional architectural detail. Walk into an inviting sense of light and space that makes it more refreshing w 35 ft ceilings in great room and a huge gourmet entertainers kitchen and DR. This beauty has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 2 large balconies overlooking beach. Split level master suite w large dressing room, WICs, 4 piece bath, fireplace and jacuzzi overlooking water. Newly redone 1st level w a billiard room, cinema, open family room, granite kitchen, wine cellar, maids quarters, bedroom, 2 car garage. Resort style backyard w inground pool, kitchen area, fish pond, custom sand area and gorgeous beach! Welcome to your dream home!







