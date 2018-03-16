房产描述

Why pay a landlord when you can build equity in your own office condo in Midtown's best new

commercial building — the International Gem Tower at 50 West 47th Street?

Set high on the 19th floor and wrapped in floor-to- ceiling windows, this tremendous 2,600-square- foot

(gross) space features wide open views and fantastic light throughout. Extra-tall ceilings create airy

workspaces, and the build-out's premium finishes include hardwood floors, a glass-walled conference

room, a staff kitchen and large offices.

A 1,600-square- foot (gross) unit is available next door, offering tremendous opportunity for businesses

seeking large, adjoining offices. Both units offer tremendous value with lowered tax rates and luxurious

built-out interiors at a core-and- shell price-per- square-foot.

International Gem Tower is a phenomenal new construction commercial condominium designed with

the needs of the global diamond, gem and jewelry industry in mind. The Foreign Trade Zone designated

building places a premium on safety and security, and offers 24/7 guarding services, state-of- the-art

closed-circuit monitoring, biometric iris-scan entry, underground loading dock, valet parking and a free

5,250-square- foot fitness center with steam rooms for tenants.

Located on West 47th Street between 5th and 6th avenues, in the heart of Midtown, this premier

building offers unbeatable accessibility and proximity to transportation, services, dining and open space.

Nearly every subway line in the city is within blocks thanks to both the Rockefeller Center and Times

Square stations nearby.