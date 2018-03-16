高端地产新闻
在售 - Manhattan, NY, United States - ¥13,178,048
Theater District, Manhattan, NY, 10036 - United States

50 West 47th Street

约¥13,178,048
原货币价格 $2,080,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室
  • 1600
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful brand new glass enclosed, modern-designed space for sale in the heart of Midtown.Why pay a landlord when you can build equity in your own office condo in Midtown&#39;s best new
commercial building — the International Gem Tower at 50 West 47th Street?
Set high on the 19th floor and wrapped in floor-to- ceiling windows, this tremendous 2,600-square- foot
(gross) space features wide open views and fantastic light throughout. Extra-tall ceilings create airy
workspaces, and the build-out&#39;s premium finishes include hardwood floors, a glass-walled conference
room, a staff kitchen and large offices.
A 1,600-square- foot (gross) unit is available next door, offering tremendous opportunity for businesses
seeking large, adjoining offices. Both units offer tremendous value with favorable tax rates and luxurious
built-out interiors at a core-and- shell price-per- square-foot.
International Gem Tower is a phenomenal new construction commercial condominium designed with
the needs of the global diamond, gem and jewelry industry in mind. The Foreign Trade Zone designated
building places a premium on safety and security, and offers 24/7 guarding services, state-of- the-art
closed-circuit monitoring, biometric iris-scan entry, underground loading dock, valet parking and a free
5,250-square- foot fitness center with steam rooms for tenants.
Located on West 47th Street between 5th and 6th avenues, in the heart of Midtown, this premier
building offers unbeatable accessibility and proximity to transportation, services, dining and open space.
Nearly every subway line in the city is within blocks thanks to both the Rockefeller Center and Times
Square stations nearby.

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Leah Rubin
2128821505

周边设施

