2 South End Avenue

- Stunning postcard-perfect vistas of private parkland, the Statue of Liberty, NY Harbor, and the mighty Hudson River -- open South and Western Skies



- Sunny, 89 square foot (8.2 square meter) private balcony gazing onto park and harbor



Sweetly and pristinely situated on private parkland – nicely nestled in its well regarded condo building – and ideally situated in the coveted South End of verdant Battery Park, this bright stunner is the balconied beauty for which you’ve been dreaming. Mornings start with a cup of goodness as you enjoy treetop views and an ideal vista of Lady Liberty and NY Harbor from your private balcony. Evenings end with the dazzling theatrics of sunset over the harbor while you dine al fresco from the privacy of your balcony. Inside, life is easy to live and easy to love. Here are 1030 square feet (95.69 sq. meters) of big-windowed, big-roomed goodness – all lit by open-sky South and Western sunshine, and a stylish melding of form and function. The kitchen opens smartly to the large living room – a sizeable space ideal for entertaining and offering access to that scrumptious private balcony. The large bedrooms are split, feature South and Western exposures, offer enviable closets/storage, and are served by two full, large, marble baths – one of which is en suite to the big, comfy master suite. With a sweet entry/foyer, a dining area, and that gorgeous outdoor space, this residence stands out for all the right reasons. Supremely situated in one of the most prized and enviable areas of the premiere, full-service Cove Club Condominium, this well-planned home enjoys the building's top-shelf staff, gardened courtyard, roof deck, party/billiards room, fitness center, laundry room and garage (private vendor)– not to mention its pristine proximity to public transportation (1 & R trains at Rector, 4 & 5 trains at Wall Street, J & Z trains at Broad Street). With world-class dining and shopping options at nearby Brookfield Place and World Trade Center, a plethora of area markets and boutiques, two movie theatre complexes (including the new iPic Theatre!), and simple access to Tribeca, Financial District, and the Seaport, life here is easy, convenient, and fun. Nestled within a glorious park, this happy home is by the Hudson River Esplanade, and close to playing fields, playgrounds, green spaces galore, and to most every downtown shopping, dining, and cultural destination. A rare residential experience awaits you - an exceptional opportunity in an extraordinary setting.