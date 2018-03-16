4689 Rue Belle Mer

Chateaux Sur Mer - "Castle by the Sea" Exceptional new construction luxury home in the ideal beachfront setting. Oversized lot measures 130 feet of prime beach frontage which allows the home to offer direct Gulf of Mexico views and sunset vistas from almost every room. Premier construction qualities and craftsmanship are evident throughout. Designed with family and entertaining in mind, this luxury home boasts five bedroom suites, outdoor kitchen/fireplace, full wet bar, elevator, elevated pool with hot tub all overlooking the most private stretch of beach Sanibel has to offer.