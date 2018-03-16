高端地产新闻
在售 - Sanibel, FL, United States - ¥44,317,522
Sanibel, FL, 33957 - United States

4689 Rue Belle Mer

约¥44,317,522
原货币价格 $6,995,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6929
    平方英尺

Chateaux Sur Mer - "Castle by the Sea" Exceptional new construction luxury home in the ideal beachfront setting. Oversized lot measures 130 feet of prime beach frontage which allows the home to offer direct Gulf of Mexico views and sunset vistas from almost every room. Premier construction qualities and craftsmanship are evident throughout. Designed with family and entertaining in mind, this luxury home boasts five bedroom suites, outdoor kitchen/fireplace, full wet bar, elevator, elevated pool with hot tub all overlooking the most private stretch of beach Sanibel has to offer.

MLS ID: 217069159

经纪公司：
Royal Shell Real Estate
代理经纪:
Michael McMurray

