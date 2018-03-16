高端地产新闻
在售 - Sanibel, FL, United States - ¥48,118,882
Sanibel, FL, 33957 - United States

3757 W Gulf Dr

约¥48,118,882
原货币价格 $7,595,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6204
    平方英尺

Magnificently built gulf front estate home located in the prime west gulf drive location, Sanibel Island, Florida. Situated on one of the highest elevated ridges offering glorious panoramic sunset and beach vistas within a private enclave, this masterpiece has been constructed with only the highest quality materials. Professionally designed and decorated surrounded by Italian marble throughout including all lanais and staircases w/handcrafted wooded railings. Gorgeous and unique ground level entryway opens to an overly impressive great room that is the heart of the home. A beautiful formal dining room is also included. Exceptional custom details are brilliant - intimate open fireplaces, double sided elevator to the 3 levels, all in house water infiltration, total home automation and security, exercise room, resort style pool and landscaping, media room, all top of the line and newer appliances. A true Island jewel offering timeless appeal and luxury.

MLS ID: 217067156

经纪公司：
Royal Shell Real Estate
代理经纪:
Michael McMurray

