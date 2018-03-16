7 Pond Park Pl

房产描述

Enjoy complete privacy nestled on 2.4 acres in Amagansett's highly sought after Bell Estate enclave. With six bedrooms, four full and one half bath, there is plenty of space for all! The Grand Master includes vaulted ceilings with large shower, his and her sinks and Jacuzzi while the separate first floor guest wing provides an additional en-suite bedroom and 4 bedrooms which share two baths. Upon entry, you will walk through a great room featuring wet bar and hardwood floors throughout, a gourmet eat in kitchen along with formal dining and adjacent media room. During the summer months, enjoy the 20x40 heated pool or a quick trip to Fresh Pond for a dip in the bay. The two zone central AC and heating system will keep you comfortable no matter what the weather brings and a two car garage to keep you out of the elements. Situated on a private cul de sac, The Devon Yacht Club and bay beaches are a stone's throw away, or take a quick trip in the car to Amagansett's business district and some of the most beautiful ocean beaches the Hamptons have to offer - the options are endless! One of the best prices for a custom Amagansett home one will find.