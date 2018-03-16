高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Amagansett, NY, United States - ¥13,589,862
免费询盘

Amagansett North, Amagansett, NY, 11930 - United States

7 Pond Park Pl

约¥13,589,862
原货币价格 $2,145,000

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室
  • 4375
    平方英尺

房产描述

Enjoy complete privacy nestled on 2.4 acres in Amagansett's highly sought after Bell Estate enclave. With six bedrooms, four full and one half bath, there is plenty of space for all! The Grand Master includes vaulted ceilings with large shower, his and her sinks and Jacuzzi while the separate first floor guest wing provides an additional en-suite bedroom and 4 bedrooms which share two baths. Upon entry, you will walk through a great room featuring wet bar and hardwood floors throughout, a gourmet eat in kitchen along with formal dining and adjacent media room. During the summer months, enjoy the 20x40 heated pool or a quick trip to Fresh Pond for a dip in the bay. The two zone central AC and heating system will keep you comfortable no matter what the weather brings and a two car garage to keep you out of the elements. Situated on a private cul de sac, The Devon Yacht Club and bay beaches are a stone's throw away, or take a quick trip in the car to Amagansett's business district and some of the most beautiful ocean beaches the Hamptons have to offer - the options are endless! One of the best prices for a custom Amagansett home one will find.

房产特征

  • 游泳池
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月11日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Scott McGinniss
6318064347

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Scott McGinniss
6318064347

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_