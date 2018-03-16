12 Parkway Dr

房产描述

Exquisite recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Sag Harbor home. Professional stainless steel kitchen with Viking stove, custom cabinetry, beverage fridge, Wolf microwave drawer, and Carrera marble countertops. The 3 bathrooms all have classic Carrera marble finishes and tiles, the master bath features a soaking tub and steam shower. The open living-dining-kitchen area is great for entertaining and has new designer furnishings. The heated gunite pool is surrounded by a spacious brick patio and lush lawn. Perfectly located; 5 minute drive to the center of Sag Harbor Village, 2 minutes to Long Beach and 7 minutes to Bridgehampton.