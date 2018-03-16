高端地产新闻
在售 - Sag Harbor, NY, United States - ¥9,471,722
Sag Harbor, Sag Harbor, NY, 11963 - United States

12 Parkway Dr

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室
  • 2300
    平方英尺

房产描述

Exquisite recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Sag Harbor home. Professional stainless steel kitchen with Viking stove, custom cabinetry, beverage fridge, Wolf microwave drawer, and Carrera marble countertops. The 3 bathrooms all have classic Carrera marble finishes and tiles, the master bath features a soaking tub and steam shower. The open living-dining-kitchen area is great for entertaining and has new designer furnishings. The heated gunite pool is surrounded by a spacious brick patio and lush lawn. Perfectly located; 5 minute drive to the center of Sag Harbor Village, 2 minutes to Long Beach and 7 minutes to Bridgehampton.

房产特征

  • 空调

    上市日期: 2017年11月10日

    联系方式

    分部：
    Compass
    代理经纪:
    Alyra Hoffman
    6312765960

    周边设施

    周边设施
