房产描述

Stunning South River views from recently renovated, 4-level home (3700 SF!), just steps from gorgeous sandy beach. Gourmet kitchen opens to waterside deck, formal dining room & spacious family room w/ wood stove. Hardwood floors on main level. Great master suite upstairs has private waterside balcony. Walk-out lower level suite w/ full bath. Community marina, boat ramp, clubhouse, pool, tennis.