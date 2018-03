房产描述

Bring your horses and family to a bounty of 27+ acres complete w/fish pond, dock, fountain, in-ground pool and tennis court! This Arts & Crafts estate home, tucked into a vibrant community offers activity and serenity. Designed w/all natural materials, floor to ceiling windows that frame spectacular views, enjoy a theater, wet bar, sauna,2-ice makers,wine cellar and LUXURY Master w/Sitting/Den.