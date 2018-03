房产描述

Located in the heart of Rosslyn approx 1/2 ml to Georgetown & 1/3 ml to Rosslyn metro on a quiet street & quiet neighborhood. Features 4 spacious levels with an open floor plan. Updated Master Bedroom suite features a palatial bathroom and two huge walk-in closets. Walkout basement with private stone patio, Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters. 2 car garage.