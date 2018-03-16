高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Wilmington, DE, United States - ¥9,503,400
免费询盘

Wilmington, DE, 19807 - United States

9&11 Laurel Ridge Rd

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5.65
    英亩

房产描述

New Package Deal! A panoramic view of natural woodlands from one of Delaware's highest points. Rare opportunity to purchase this custom Victorian inspired four story home and adjacent lot together as two parcels on 5.6 acres for a deeply discounted price, bordering the prestigious native woodlands of 37 acre Flint Woods preserve. Offering the convenience of near-city living and the seclusion of scenic acreage, the 6200 sq. ft. home presents spacious rooms, hardwood floors throughout, 4 fireplaces, architectural details and custom cabinetry, white kitchen with high-end appliances, 5 bedrooms including a luxurious upper level master retreat, bonus room, fitness suite and private entrance to a 5-room apartment. Beautifully maintained and continuously updated, move right in and enjoy the changing seasons from the breezy front porch, gazebo or several other well-appointed garden destinations. *9 Laurel Ridge: 2.81 acres, Tax Parcel 07-002.00-064 (MLS# 7081778). 11 Laurel Ridge: 2.84 acres, Tax Parcel 07-002.00-065 (MLS# 7081773) *Owner is motivated to sell both together!

房产特征

  • 电采暖燃料
  • 瓷砖地板
  • 灰泥粉刷外墙
  • 石材外墙
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 洗碗机
  • 报警系统
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 有线卫星电视

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

MLS ID: 7081807

联系方式

分部：
Greenville Sales
代理经纪:
Ashle Wilson Bailey
8666776937

联系方式

分部：
Greenville Sales
代理经纪:
Ashle Wilson Bailey
8666776937

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_