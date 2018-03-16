9&11 Laurel Ridge Rd

房产描述

New Package Deal! A panoramic view of natural woodlands from one of Delaware's highest points. Rare opportunity to purchase this custom Victorian inspired four story home and adjacent lot together as two parcels on 5.6 acres for a deeply discounted price, bordering the prestigious native woodlands of 37 acre Flint Woods preserve. Offering the convenience of near-city living and the seclusion of scenic acreage, the 6200 sq. ft. home presents spacious rooms, hardwood floors throughout, 4 fireplaces, architectural details and custom cabinetry, white kitchen with high-end appliances, 5 bedrooms including a luxurious upper level master retreat, bonus room, fitness suite and private entrance to a 5-room apartment. Beautifully maintained and continuously updated, move right in and enjoy the changing seasons from the breezy front porch, gazebo or several other well-appointed garden destinations. *9 Laurel Ridge: 2.81 acres, Tax Parcel 07-002.00-064 (MLS# 7081778). 11 Laurel Ridge: 2.84 acres, Tax Parcel 07-002.00-065 (MLS# 7081773) *Owner is motivated to sell both together!