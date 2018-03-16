高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Lower Gwynedd, PA, United States - ¥10,130,624
免费询盘

Lower Gwynedd, PA, 19437 - United States

1611 Township Line Rd

约¥10,130,624
原货币价格 $1,599,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1.18
    英亩

房产描述

Quick delivery!!!Marc Salamone Homes presents Wiltshire Manor, a 4,400 SF custom home on 1-acre of land in the heart of Gwynedd Valley! This estate boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with powder room, gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, dining room, living room, 2-story family room, and a first-floor study. Featured upgraded finishes include field finished hardwood floors on the first floor as well as the second-floor hall, crown molding and coffered ceilings, custom all tile shower in the owner's bathroom, second floor laundry, three walk-in closets in the owner's suite, oak staircase, three car garage, and two gas fireplaces. Located minutes from popular restaurants and shopping areas, 1611 Township Line Road is the premier location for those looking for a private home setting that is in proximity to all that Lower Gwynedd and its surrounding areas has to offer!

房产特征

  • 合成瓦屋顶
  • 瓷砖地板
  • 地毯
  • 石材外墙
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 洗碗机
  • 新建
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 有线卫星电视

上市日期: 2017年3月10日

MLS ID: 7081090

联系方式

分部：
The Art Herling Team in Blue Bell
代理经纪:
Arthur B. Herling
8666776937

联系方式

分部：
The Art Herling Team in Blue Bell
代理经纪:
Arthur B. Herling
8666776937

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_