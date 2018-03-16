Golden, 74745 - United States

Call to schedule a private appointment with, Michael Daniels Agent @ 580-317-3412 today.This combination property HAS IT ALL!!! Occasionally you'll find a property like this 1300 Acres Combination Cattle and Recreational Ranch which offers the opportunity to own a prime cattle ranch and all the recreational hunting you can handel located about 5 miles from Golden in McCurtain County, OK. 1300 Acre combination cattle and recreational ranch includes 1.5 miles of Little River with the ability to run 450 head of cattle and never a worry about running out of water. So if you have been searching for a combination property which provides an unlimited water sources, numerous rotational cattle pastures, miles of established ATV trails and road systems, rotational food plots, coupled with an abundant wildlife and unbelievable recreational hunting pleasure, then this is the opportunity you have been searching for. This property is delicately developed with rolling terrain, heavily forested with oak, pine and other hardwoods providing immeasurable opportunities to enjoy white tail deer hunting with established deer stands, shooting lanes and private hunting areas which display the right balance of open meadows and heavily treed landscape. The diverse terrain offers deep draws with lush bottoms, flooded natural waterfowl sloughs, abundant deer cover, natural plum and wild berries providing the ideal conditions for trophy white tail deer, turkey and waterfowl hunting. Freshwater fishing available in the numerous ponds, river, and a 10 acre lake stocked with crappie, bass, catfish, perch providing unlimited freshwater fishing pleasure. No to mention that Little River provides some of the most exciting outdoor activities which are unparalleled to anywhere in Southeastern, OK. There is plenty of time to take a break from hunting and enjoy bird watching, ATV or 4-wheeling mud rides, horseback riding or just take in the breathtaking beauty.