Magnificent views of the valley near Bull Shoals Lake lay in front of this 670 Acres, home and rental home. $1865/acre includes all the land & homes and priced to provide a new owner exceptional equity immediately. The cleared land to timber ratio is about 40/60 allowing for a large herd plus ample timber to select cut for wildlife management purposes or timber stand improvement. Perfectly designed for a hunter?s paradise with a large house, creeks, ponds and enough land to manage wildlife effectively. The property is not currently leased or hunted but the owner acknowledges multitudes of Turkeys, Deer and sightings of some Feral Hogs around the NW corner?s larger pond. For the family wanting acreage and a farm but the amenities of luxury living, the oversized garage, pool & waterfall, and greenhouse are just a few of the offerings that come with the 5 bdrm/4 bath main house.Located 17 miles from Harrison, AR at 8708 Tar Kiln Rd near Lead Hill, access is convenient to Bull Shoals Lake 5.5 miles away and world class Bass fishing or 31 miles to Gaston's Resort and trophy Trout fishing on the White River in Cotter, Arkansas. The 2000 ft runway and hangar on the property provide the pilot in the group an opportunity for a $100 hamburger 35 miles away in Branson, MO or just a quick trip to check on the farm.Call Jeff Clifton at 479-601-1317 to see this property and more of the amenities offered. Property? 670 acres +/- 280 ac +/- cleared 250 ac +/- pasture cleared 3 yrs ago and new fence 1.5 yrs old 390 ac +/- merchantable timber? Large Main Houseo 6860 sq ft 3664 sqft main floor 3196 sq ft finished basemento 5 bdrm/4bao 5 fireplaceso Indoor grillo Tiled Roofo Steam Saunao Asphalt Drive and concrete pathso Pool & stone waterfallo 640 sq ft greenhouseo 12x20 garage o 28x30 detached garage w/ 420? additional storage areao 600? well w new pumpo all electric? Rental House on Propertyo 1351 sq fto $350/mo rent currently? Hangar (50x60) w ½ bath? 2000 ft runway? 24x60 Shop plumbed for gas? 16x20 Woodshed